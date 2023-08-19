Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) PT Raised to $4.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 1,918,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $2,512,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,007,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,944.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $7,519,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 508,447 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.
