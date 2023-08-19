Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 38,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 23,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 25.49. The firm has a market cap of C$102.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

