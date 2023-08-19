Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $123.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $172.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

