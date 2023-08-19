Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2,744.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

