Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

