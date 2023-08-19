Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

