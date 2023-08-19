Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 37.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of INDI opened at $6.95 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,790 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

