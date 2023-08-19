Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after buying an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

