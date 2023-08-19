Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,787 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

NYSE:BA opened at $226.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

