Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.