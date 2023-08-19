Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $172.73. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

