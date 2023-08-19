Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,237 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,599,775. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

