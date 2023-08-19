Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 283 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Celanese Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.