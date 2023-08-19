Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2,744.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

