Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
