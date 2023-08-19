Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 48.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $82,808.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $82,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

IIIN stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insteel Industries

About Insteel Industries

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.