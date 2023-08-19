Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 1,547.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ITT by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in ITT by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

