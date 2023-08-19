Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

