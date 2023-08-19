Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $720.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $15.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $812.40. 1,065,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $750.68 and its 200-day moving average is $764.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

