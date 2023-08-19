REDW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of XT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 57,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

