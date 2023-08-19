REDW Wealth LLC Sells 101,149 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.53. 584,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

