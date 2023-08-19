REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $10,648,020 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,627,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,872,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

