REDW Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 419,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 252,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,167,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.74. 2,624,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

