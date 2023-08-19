REDW Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,207. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

