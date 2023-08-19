REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

