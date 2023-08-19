REDW Wealth LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after buying an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after buying an additional 5,013,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One William Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,542,000 after buying an additional 4,361,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 3,304,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

