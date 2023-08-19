REDW Wealth LLC Buys 5,105 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

