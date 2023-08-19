REDW Wealth LLC Buys 386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NEE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,291,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

