REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 181 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $70.10. 238,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,223. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.