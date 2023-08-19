ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,357.76 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,357.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00246817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003893 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.