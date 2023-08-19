Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of RRGB opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 183.31%. The business had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison A. Page purchased 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.