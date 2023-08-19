Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RRGB opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 183.31%. The business had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
