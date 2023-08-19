Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RETA. Citigroup lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.36.

Shares of RETA opened at $169.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $169.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $6,581,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $6,581,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock valued at $28,556,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

