Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $172.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.58) EPS.
RETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. SVB Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.36.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals
In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,663 shares of company stock valued at $28,556,414. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,853,000 after acquiring an additional 329,021 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
