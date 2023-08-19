RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCMT

RCM Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

RCMT opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $20.70.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $67.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $75,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,715,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,302,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $75,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,999. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.