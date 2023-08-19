Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rail Vision Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RVSN opened at 0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.40. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of 0.38 and a 52 week high of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

