Radicle (RAD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $67.04 million and $2.24 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

