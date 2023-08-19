QUASA Price Hits $0.0011 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 28% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.07 million and $172.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,103.56 or 1.00032767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117463 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $398.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

