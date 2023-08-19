Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $235.22 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. Quantum has a total market cap of $235.22 and $23.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,916.05 or 1.00067625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000042 USD and is up 35.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

