Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 16% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $235.22 and approximately $23.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018902 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,097.92 or 1.00072776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000042 USD and is up 35.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

