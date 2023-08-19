Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Quanta Services stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.07. 696,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,917. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.
Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
