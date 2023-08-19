Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 353.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $869,486.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.