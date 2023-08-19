Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

