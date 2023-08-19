Qsemble Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,094,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 590,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.