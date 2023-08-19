Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $312,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $61,571,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,883,000.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $166.05 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.34 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

