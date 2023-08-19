Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $220,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Trimble by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trimble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Trimble by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Trimble by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,178,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $425,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRMB opened at $52.78 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
