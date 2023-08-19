Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $29,658,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,477 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

