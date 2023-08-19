Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,849.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,014.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,865.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

