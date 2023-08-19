QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
QCR has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
QCR Stock Performance
Shares of QCRH opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. QCR has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCRH
Insider Activity
In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,809.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QCR
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.