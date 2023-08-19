QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. QCR has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,809.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

