PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.