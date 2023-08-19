Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 513,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

